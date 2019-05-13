Preston set to be hotter than Barcelona as temperatures soar

Preston is currently basking in bright sunshine and warmer temperatures, with this week set to see the mercury rise to temperatures hotter than those in Barcelona.

Monday (14 May) will see bright skies throughout the day, with the temperature rising quickly, reaching 15C by 12pm.

Monday afternoon will continue to see sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

Barcelona will also see bright, uninterrupted throughout the day, with a peak temperature of 20C, just slightly higher than that of Preston.

Tuesday (14 May) will see bright sunshine throughout the day in Preston, with a maximum temperature of 21C.

Barcelona will also see wall-to-wall sunshine, but it will be slightly cooler, with a peak temperature of 20C.

Wednesday (15 May) will see a maximum temperature of 20C and bright sunshine throughout the day.

However, the Spanish city of Barcelona will again be slightly cooler, with a peak of 17C and bright sunny skies throughout the day.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 17 May to Sunday 26 May said: “On Friday we will see a change to cloudier conditions, with showers increasingly likely across the UK, along with strengthening winds. the showers are most likely to be across central and eastern areas.

“The winds will lower daytime temperatures below the seasonal average, particularly in the south and east.”