Preston Bank Holiday Monday weather: This is when to expect rain today

If you were hoping for some Bank Holiday Monday sun then you're going to be disappointed.

The weather in Preston is set to be a rather wet affair with showers forecast throughout.

Preston Bank Holiday Monday weather

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

After a bright start to the morning with some sunny spells, scattered showers will develop quickly through the morning. The morning temperature will peak at 12C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

Into the afternoon heavy and possibly thundery downpours are expected, with highs of 13C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Rain is expected to continue through the evening, easing towards midnight. Dry and clear spells are expected during the early hours. Overnight temperatures will reach 4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tuesday will be a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. There may be some heavy showers in the afternoon, with the best of the sunshine across coastal areas. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, May 31, 2019 said: “A dry and chilly start on Wednesday but turning cloudy and wet for the afternoon.

"Showers or longer spells of rain on Thursday with some showery rain lingering on Friday."