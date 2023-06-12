More thunderstorms are expected to develop over parts of the county on Monday afternoon (June 12) following a spell of hot weather.

A yellow weather warning which was issued by the Met Office on Monday morning was subsequently updated.

The warning now covers Leyland, Chorley, Blackburn, Darwen, South Ribble, Hyndburn, Rossendale, Ormskirk, Skelmersdale, and parts of Preston and Burnley.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by the Met Office to cover parts of Lancashire

The alert will be in place from 12pm until 9pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Although some places will miss them, thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland from early Monday afternoon.

“These will be fairly slow moving with the potential for large rainfall amounts in a short period of time.

“20-30 mm of rain may fall in an hour or less in a few spots with perhaps 40-50 mm possible if successive showers affect the same location.

"Frequent lightning is also likely to be a hazard along with hail.”

Forecasters warned spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They also warned there was a slight possibility that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Commuters were also advised to expect delays to train and bus services due to flooding or lightning strikes.

The Met Office also said heavy rainfall could flood homes and businesses quickly, and some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.