After two weeks of mostly sunny skies, it's all change this week as the North West braces for 48 hours of rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says the downpour could lead to flooding when it hits parts of Greater Manchester and Merseyside around 12pm on Tuesday (April 15).

We’re unlikely see these sunny scenes again before Easter, according to the Met Office’s latest forecast | Submitted

The forecaster has issued a yellow warning which is due to remain in place until 12pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I expect?

Lancashire is likely to miss the worst of the rain, with Merseyside seeing the heaviest downpours over the 48-hour period.

The Met Office has shared a weather map - see below - showing exactly where the rain is expected to fall.

The Met Office says the downpour could lead to flooding when it hits parts of Greater Manchester and Merseyside around 12pm on Tuesday (April 15) | Met Office

The week ahead

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely.

“A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.”