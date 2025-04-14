North West braces for 48 hours of rain as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office says the downpour could lead to flooding when it hits parts of Greater Manchester and Merseyside around 12pm on Tuesday (April 15).
The forecaster has issued a yellow warning which is due to remain in place until 12pm on Wednesday.
What should I expect?
Lancashire is likely to miss the worst of the rain, with Merseyside seeing the heaviest downpours over the 48-hour period.
The Met Office has shared a weather map - see below - showing exactly where the rain is expected to fall.
The week ahead
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “A spell of heavy and persistent rain is expected to move north across western Britain during Tuesday into early Wednesday.
“Whilst there is some uncertainty in where the heaviest rain will fall, 20-40 mm of rain is expected fairly widely.
“A few places may see 50-75 mm of rain during this period: gradually building up in the west following rain on Monday, whilst in parts of the east, falling in shorter periods where heavy showers and thunderstorms become slow-moving.”
