Met Office issue yellow weather warning for rain and flooding across Lancashire this weekend

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire and the North West.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019, through to 5pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

The county looks set for a weekend washout

The band of heavy rain is expected to move northwards on Saturday evening affecting much of Lancashire, including, Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Blackpool and reaching as far north as Lancaster.

Met Office experts predict that 20-30mm of rain will fall across many parts of the region with flooding likely in places.

The Met Office said: "An area of persistent, heavy rain will arrive across Wales by Saturday evening before spreading to parts of northern England overnight.

"During Sunday persistent rain should tend to ease but will be followed by very heavy showers in places.

"Through the period many parts of this area will see 20 to 30 mm of rain.

"Where the heaviest rain will fall remains uncertain but there is the potential for 30 to 40 mm of rain to fall within a few hours in places."

This is what the Met Office are warning residents to expect:

• Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

• Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

• Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

• Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

Anyone concerned about flooding can find tips and resources online at www.thefloodhub.co.uk