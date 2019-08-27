Experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Lancashire as thunderstorms make their way across eastern parts of the county today.

The warning, which is in place today (Tuesday, August 27, 2019) from 12pm until midnight tonight is set to affect much of east Lancashire, including, Burnley, Bacup and Bury.

Met Office issue yellow thunderstorms weather warning for parts of Lancashire today

The Met Office said: "Most places will stay dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

"Although some places will miss them, heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out in some areas this afternoon.

"Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential rain and frequent lightning is expected as well as a chance of gusty winds and hail here and there.

"A few spots could see as much as 30 mm rain in an hour and 40 to 60 mm rain in two or three hours."

This is what to expect from these yellow weather warnings:

• There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

• There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

• Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

• There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

• Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures