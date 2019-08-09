M6, M60 and M55 traffic updates: LIVE weather coverage for Preston, the Ribble Valley, and the whole of Lancashire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Live updates for Lancashire as Met Office predicts torrential rain and thunder storms. Up to date coverage as the day progresses. Live traffic updates as torrential rain predicted. Preston weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit Preston