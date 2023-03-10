News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire school closures list as snow forces more than 70 to shut in Burnley, Pendle, Hyndburn, Rossendale and Ribble Valley

Dozens of schools are closed across east Lancashire today (Friday, March 10) after heavy snow fell overnight.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 3 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 8:50am

More than 70 primary and secondary schools have confirmed they will stay closed today, according to Lancashire County Council, with further closures expected to be announced this morning.

Will keep you updated with the latest weather and travel news from across the county in our live blog here.

Burnley

- Barden Primary School

- Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College

- Burnley Brunshaw Primary School

- Burnley Springfield Community Primary School

- Burnley St James' Lanehead Church of England Primary School

- Burnley St Stephen's Church of England Primary School

- Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School

- Burnley Whittlefield Primary School

- Casterton Primary Academy

- Cherry Fold Community Primary School

- Christ the King Roman Catholic Primary School

- Holly Grove School

- Ightenhill Nursery School

- Padiham Green Church of England Primary School

- Reedley Hallows Nursery School

- Ridgewood Community High School

- Rosegrove Infant School

- Rosewood Primary School

- Shuttleworth College

- Sir John Thursby Community College

- St Augustine of Cantebury Roman Catholic Primary School

- St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Primary School

- St John's Church of England Primary School, Cliviger

- St Mary Magdalene's Roman Catholic Primary School

- St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School

- The Heights

- The Rose School

- Unity College

- Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School

- Worsthorne Primary School

Chorley

- Parklands High School

Hyndburn & Ribble Valley

- Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School

- Accrington Hyndburn Park Primary School

- Accrington Lee Royd Nursery School

- Accrington Spring Hill Primary School

- Accrington St Anne's and St Joseph's RC Primary School

- Accrington St Christopher's Church of England High School

- Accrington St John with St Augustine CofE Primary School

- Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School

- Accrington Woodnook Primary School

- St Nicholas Church of England Primary School

- Clitheroe Royal Grammar School

- Mount Carmel Roman Catholic High School

- Oswaldtwistle Moor End Community Primary School

- Oswaldtwistle St Andrew's Church of England Primary School

- Oswaldtwistle St Paul's Church of England Primary School

- St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Hurst Green

- St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Oswaldtwistle- St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School, Accrington

- St Wulstan's Roman Catholic Primary School, Great Harwood

Pendle

- Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School

- Barnoldswick CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School

- Barrowford SchoolAdverse Weather- Barrowford St Thomas Church of England Primary School

- Colne Christ Church Church of England Primary School

- Colne Primet Primary School

- Earby Springfield Primary School- Foulridge Saint Michael and All Angels CofE Va Primary School- Higham St John's Church of England Primary School

- Holy Saviour Roman Catholic Primary School, Nelson

- Kelbrook Primary School

- Lomeshaye Junior School

- Marsden Community Primary School

- Marsden Heights Community College

- Nelson Walverden Primary School

- Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit

- Pendle Community High School and College

- Pendle Primary Academy

- Pendle Vale College

- Pendle View Primary School

- Reedley Primary School

- Salterforth Primary School

- St John Southworth Roman Catholic Primary School, Nelson

- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barnoldswick

- Trawden Forest Primary School

- Walton Lane Nursery School

- West Street Community Primary School

- Wheatley Lane Methodist Voluntary Aided Primary School

Rossendale

- Alder Grange School

- All Saints' Roman Catholic High School

- Bacup Britannia Community Primary School

- Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School

- Bacup Nursery School

- Helmshore Primary School

- Newchurch St Nicholas Church of England Primary School

- Northern Primary School

- St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Stacksteads

- St Mary's Rawtenstall Church of England Primary School

- St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School and Nursery

- St Peter's Roman Catholic Primary School, Newchurch

- Water Primary School

- Waterfoot Primary School

- Whitworth Community High School

