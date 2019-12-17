Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice tonight.

The warning which is in place from 9pm tonight (Tuesday, December 17) until 10am tomorrow (Wednesday, December 18) covers south and eastern parts of the county, including, Preston, Chorley, Leyland and Blackburn.

Lancashire residents warned to take extra care following yellow weather warning for ice

Residents are being warned to expect icy patches on untreated surfaces, such as pavements and pathways, especially if the areas are still wet from showers or rainfall.

Lancashire Police were forced to close Mythop Road in Blackpool following an early morning crash today due to ice.

This is what the Met Office is warning residents to expect:

• Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

• Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

Lancashire County Council is also set to grit all priority routes in north Lancashire this afternoon, covering Lancaster, Fylde and Wyre.

Priority routes are determined as:

++ Non-trunk Motorways and 'A' roads which are the main routes across Lancashire;

++ 'B' roads which are routes in and out of towns; roads which lead to hospitals, emergency service stations, main employment centres, and important public transport routes;

++ Single routes into villages.

More to follow