Lancashire flood risk: Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster, Burnley, Chorley and the whole county

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the whole of Lancashire in advance of "heavy showers and thunderstorms".



In a press release this morning, the government agency said there was a risk of travel disruption and flooding between midday and 9pm on Thursday, July 11.

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Northern England, Scotland, and parts of Northern Ireland.

The weather experts are concerned that homes and businesses could be severely damaged by floodwater and lightning strikes.

They also said that "there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services" due to surface water and road closures.

Some homes may also experience power cuts.

The Met Office have issued advice on how to drive through flooded roads.

The Met Office urged the public to plan ahead before Thursday, and told drivers to avoid starting journeys until heavy rainfall has cleared.

"If you can," they said, "choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.

"Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual.

"They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance."

What to do on flooded Roads:

Try to drive through the highest section of the road slowly.

Do not stop in standing water.

Once you have driven through, dry out your breaks by lightly touching them while moving.

If you have any doubt about driving through floodwater, do not do it - you do not want to become stranded.