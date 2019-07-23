Kendal Calling 2019 weather forecast: Will it rain on campers during the music festival?

This weekend thousands of festival goers from across the country will be headed to picturesque Lowther, near Penrith in Cumbria, this weekend for Kendal Calling.

With a wide range of outdoor stages and campsites, everybody will be hoping for weather to match this year’s Glastonbury to shine down on the Lake District.

The likes of Courteeners, Doves, Years and Years and Nile Rogers will be taking to the stage for Kendal Calling, which sells out every year.

The weather looks set to be a bit of a mixed bag, with warm temperatures on Thursday (25 July) when music fans start to arrive, and into Friday.

A mixed bag

In the evening on Thursday the temperature will be a little below 20C and there will be no rain.

The following day will be similar, with Friday’s highest temperature being 22C and dry weather predicted for the whole day.

There will be a bit of sun on Friday morning, however it will cloud over in time for the bands. Nile Rogers and Chic will headline, and fans can expect not to get rained on.

It is a different story on Saturday, though. Although temperatures will remain reasonably high, with 18C being the highest, it looks likely to rain. Light showers are predicted by the Met Office for most of the day.

Dryer on the Sunday

The final day, headlined by Courteeners, will be dryer.

The Met Office predicts that it will only rain occasionally and the showers will be light. By the evening the rain will have eased off and music fans can enjoy the close of Kendal Calling in fine weather.