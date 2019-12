Hour by hour weather forecast: this is when rain will hit Preston this weekend

Have your say

Here is when Preston is set to get rain this weekend.

Saturday

6am: 8C with Light Cloud.

7am: 8C with Light Cloud.

8am: 8C with Light Cloud.

9am: 9C with Light Cloud.

10am: 9C with Light Cloud.

11am: 9C with Light Cloud.

12pm: 9C with Light Cloud.

1pm: 9C with Thick Cloud.

2pm: 10C with Thick Cloud.

3pm: 9C with Thick Cloud.

4pm: 9C with Light Cloud.

5pm: 9C with Light Cloud.

6pm: 9C with Light Cloud.

7pm: 9C with Light Cloud.

8pm: 9C with Light Cloud.

9pm: 9C with Light Rain.

10pm: 10C with Light Rain.

11pm: 10C with Heavy Rain.

12am: 10C with Heavy Rain.

1am: 10C with Heavy Rain.

2am: 10C with Heavy Rain.

3am: 10C with Light Rain.

4am: 10C with Light Rain.

5am: 9C with Light Rain.

Sunday

6am: 8C with Light Rain.

7am: 8C with Light Rain.

8am: 7C with Light Rain.

9am: 7C with Light Rain.

10am: 8C with Light Rain.

11am: 8C with Light Rain.

12pm: 9C with Light Rain.

1pm: 9C with Light Rain.

2pm: 9C with Light Rain.

3pm: 9C with Light Rain.

4pm: 8C with Light Rain.

5pm: 8C with Light Rain.

6pm: 8C with Light Rain.

7pm: 8C with Light Rain.

8pm: 8C with Light Rain.

9pm: 7C with Light Rain.

10pm: 7C with Heavy Rain.

11pm: 7C with Light Rain.

12am: 7C with Light Rain.

1am: 6C with Light Rain.

2am: 6C with Light Rain.

3am: 6C with Light Rain.

4am: 6C with Light Rain.

5am: 7C with Light Rain.