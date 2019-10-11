Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will stop

People across Preston are waking up to heavy rain this morning (Friday, October 11, 2019) as downpours move across the region.
However, forecasters at the Met Office predict the heavy rain will change to cloud by lunchtime.
The Met Office's North West forecast says: “A very wet start in the south, with rain especially heavy over higher ground. Brighter but showery weather will move southwards during the day. Rather breezy throughout the day."
Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:
8:00 - 90% Rain - 13C
9:00 - 90% Rain - 13C
10:00 - 90% Rain - 13C
11:00 - 60% Rain - 13C
12:00 - 20% Rain - 13C
13:00 - 20% Rain - 14C
14:00 - 10% Rain - 14C
15:00 - 10% Rain - 14C
16:00 - 10% Rain - 14C
17:00 - 10% Rain - 13C
18:00 - 10% Rain - 13C
19:00 - 10% Rain - 13C
20:00 - 10% Rain - 13C
21:00 - 20% Rain - 12C
22:00 - 40% Rain - 12C
23:00 - 50% Rain - 12C