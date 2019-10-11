Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will stop

Have your say

People across Preston are waking up to heavy rain this morning (Friday, October 11, 2019) as downpours move across the region.

However, forecasters at the Met Office predict the heavy rain will change to cloud by lunchtime.

Don't forget your brolly and coat this morning.

The Met Office's North West forecast says: “A very wet start in the south, with rain especially heavy over higher ground. Brighter but showery weather will move southwards during the day. Rather breezy throughout the day."

Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:

8:00 - 90% Rain - 13C

9:00 - 90% Rain - 13C

10:00 - 90% Rain - 13C

11:00 - 60% Rain - 13C

12:00 - 20% Rain - 13C

13:00 - 20% Rain - 14C

14:00 - 10% Rain - 14C

15:00 - 10% Rain - 14C

16:00 - 10% Rain - 14C

17:00 - 10% Rain - 13C

18:00 - 10% Rain - 13C

19:00 - 10% Rain - 13C

20:00 - 10% Rain - 13C

21:00 - 20% Rain - 12C

22:00 - 40% Rain - 12C

23:00 - 50% Rain - 12C