Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and wind will hit today

The Met Office is warning Preston residents to take extra care today as very strong winds and heavy rain are expected throughout Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

The yellow weather warning which has been in place since 5am this morning and ends at 5pm tonight, is expected to affect all of Lancashire and most of the North West.

Heavy rain and strong gusts are expected today

Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast for Preston:

09:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 40

10:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 42

11:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 43

12:00 - 20% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 39

13:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 38

14:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 40

15:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 39

16:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 37

17:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 36

18:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 31

19:00 - 80% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 30

20:00 - 40% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 33

21:00 - 10% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 33

22:00 - 10% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 33

23:00 - 10% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 29