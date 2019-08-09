Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and thunder will hit

Have your say

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 9 August, with heavy rain, sunshine and cloud.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place until 23.59pm on Friday 9 August.

The Met Office said: “A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is also currently in place from 12am tol 23.59pm on Saturday 10 August.

The Met Office said: “Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.”

Hour-by-hour-forecasts

Friday (9 August)

09:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

10:00 - Cloudy - 19C

11:00 - Cloudy - 20C

12:00 - Light shower - 22C

13:00 - Cloudy -23C

14:00 - Thunder - 21C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 21C

16:00 - Cloudy - 20C

17:00 - Cloudy - 21C

18:00 - Thunder - 20C

19:00 - Light rain - 19C

20:00 - Light rain - 19C

21:00 - Light rain - 18C

22:00 - Light rain - 18C

23:00 - Light rain - 18C

Saturday (10 August)

07:00 - Cloudy - 17C

08:00 - Cloudy - 17C

09:00 - Light rain - 17C

10:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

11:00 - Light rain - 17C

12:00 - Light rain - 17C

13:00 - Heavy rain - 17C

14:00 - Light rain - 17C

15:00 - Light rain - 17C

16:00 - Light rain - 17C

17:00 - Light rain - 17C

18:00 - Light rain - 17C

19:00 - Light rain - 17C

20:00 - Heavy rain - 16C

21:00 - Light rain - 16C

22:00 - Light rain - 16C

23:00 - Light rain - 16C

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see heavy rain throughout most of the morning, easing by 12pm. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, before rain hits from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then see light rain continue throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is then set to see light rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for Leeds is in place until 23.59pm on Saturday 10 August.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 13 August to Thursday 22 August said: “Tuesday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Cloudier skies may arrive in the southwest with some rain later in the day.

“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”