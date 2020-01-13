Hour-by-hour Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and 70mph winds will hit

Have your say

Storm Brendan is currently sweeping the UK, bringing with it wet and windy weather conditions.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place for Preston from 12pm to 23.59pm on Tuesday (14 Jan).

The Met Office said, “Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen across much of England and Wales during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected quite widely inland, with exposed coasts and hills having gusts of around 60 mph, perhaps locally 70 mph.

Heavy rain may be an additional hazard in places. Winds will ease from the west during Tuesday night.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for heavy rain

This is when heavy rain will hit on Tuesday (14 Jan), with a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind in place.

06:00 - Cloudy - 4C

07:00 - Light rain - 5C

08:00 - Overcast - 5C

09:00 - Overcast - 5C

10:00 - Cloudy - 5C

11:00 - Cloudy - 6C

12:00 - Light rain - 6C

13:00 - Light rain - 7C

14:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

15:00 - Heavy rain - 7C

16:00 - Heavy rain - 9C

17:00 - Heavy rain - 10C

18:00 - Light shower - 11C

19:00 - Light rain - 9C

20:00 - Overcast - 8C

21:00 - Overcast - 7C

22:00 - Cloudy - 6C

23:00 - Cloudy - 6C