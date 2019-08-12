Here is when the Met Office says yet more rain today could cause flooding in Lancashire

Have your say

The Met Office has warned that heavy rain across the North West later today could cause flooding.

Meteorologists expect the downpour in the county between 6pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday,

The yellow weather warning covers the whole of Lancashire.

The national forecaster issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Lancashire, and said "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely".

They advised public transport users to allow extra time for their journeys as buses and trains would "probably be affected" by the rain.

The Met Office told said people concerned about flooding to visit their website.