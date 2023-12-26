Heavy rain and strong winds set to hit Lancashire as Met Office issues 15-hour weather warning
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Lancashire this week, bringing the risk of flooding and travel disruption.
The county is set to be battered by up to 90mm of rain in places on Wednesday (December 27), with a chance of snow falling on higher ground.
Forecasters warned the downpours bring a risk of flooding, travel disruption and power cuts.
The Met Office subsequently issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 3am until 6pm.
Blackpool is not covered by the warning, but Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Trunnah, Skippool, Singleton and Kirkham are.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Outbreaks of heavy rain will move northeastwards across northern England and southern Scotland during Wednesday.
"Across the warning area 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate quite widely.
"Over higher ground of the Pennines, Lake District and Southern Uplands, 40-60 mm is likely during this period with as much as 70-90 mm in a few locations.
"Strong winds will likely exacerbate any impacts from the rain.
"Snow is also likely for a short time across higher ground, although this will quickly turn to rain."
What to expect
- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life