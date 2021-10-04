The yellow weather warning for rain covers Lancaster, Clitheroe, Burnley, Longridge and Bacup.

It will be active between 2am and 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 5.

Forecasters said 15-30mm of rain is expected to fall, bringing the risk of localised flooding and difficult driving conditions.

A spokesman for the Met Office added: "Rain, accompanied with strengthening winds, will move north and eastwards across the area early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England. 15-30 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely.

"Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots."

Here's what to expect:

- A few homes and businesses flooded

Parts of Lancashire are set to be hit by heavy and persistent rain. (Photo by Vlad Chețan)

- Bus and train services affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer

