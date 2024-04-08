Forecasters predict rain will likely fall in Lancashire during Early May Bank Holiday

Forecasters predict that further rain is likely to fall.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Apr 2024, 19:29 BST
With the Easter Bank Holiday behind us, thoughts will be turning to the next day off which lands on May 6.

Held on the first Monday of May, The Early May Bank Holiday is an annual public holiday that has been held for many years.

The Early May Bank Holiday was added to the list of bank holidays until 1978 under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971.

Forecasters predict that further rain is likely to fall throughout April and into early May (Credit: Freddie Marriage)


This was done as a way to provide an additional long weekend during the year to give people an opportunity to enjoy the start of the summer season.

Forecasters predict that further rain is likely to fall throughout April and into early May, potentially putting a dampener on any holiday plans.

However, while the Met Office does issue long-term forecasts, these give probabilities rather than making exact predictions.

“Our long range forecast (which is updated on a daily basis) provides an indication of how the weather might change, or be different from normal, (i.e. warmer, colder, wetter, drier) across the whole UK,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“Met Office meteorologists consider output from a range of weather models when writing these forecasts.

“These models include those from the Met Office as well as models from other global forecasting centres such as the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts ( ECMWF).”

Long range forecast

Tuesday, April 23 - Tuesday, May 7

Through the later part of April and the beginning of May, there is no strong signal for any one weather pattern to dominate over another.

As such, further rain and showers are likely at times, perhaps most-frequently in the north and northwest.

There is also a reasonable chance of some drier and sunnier spells of weather, with these likely being more frequent towards the south and east.

Temperatures are signalled to be most likely close to normal for the period as a whole.

