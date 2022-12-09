The bird became trapped late yesterday afternoon (Dec 08), on Slyne Road. It was rescued at 17:58, by the fire crew who were using specialist PPE.

It was the second animal rescue of the day, which say temperatures plummet to -6C.

A tweet by @PenworthamFire read: “We always advise members of the public consider their own safety first and not enter open water or frozen areas.”

LFRS Lancashire firefighters rescued a trapped swan from a frozen lake

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue service turned up in two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe, and were in attendance for approximately thirty minutes, to get the swan to safety.

Brambles Wildlife Rescue, who care for birds on the Fylde coast, said it’s rare for swans to get stuck, unless temperatures are unusually low and the water is very still.

They have only seen it happen once – on Stanley Park.

