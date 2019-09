Brockholes nature reserve in Preston has closed today as the River Ribble burst its banks due to heavy rainfall.

A nature reserve spokesman said: "Due to the heavy rainfall and high river levels our entrance road is flooded and we will be closed today to ensure the safety of all our visitors. Sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment."

Flood alerts have been issued across Lancashire today as rain is expected to continue until this afternoon. Click here to see which areas to watch out for.