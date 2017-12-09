WEATHER WARNING: Lancashire’s Sunday snow forecast could see residents ‘cut off’

We were warned ‘Snowmageddon’ was on its way to Lancashire.

And weather officials were not wrong, with a yellow weather warning remaining in force for Sunday, seeing adverse sub-zero weather continuing to blight the county.

The warning is a change in the Met Office’s original predictions of heavy snow across Lancashire, meaning the worst of the snowy weather hitting the UK could stay away.

Nevertheless, the Met Office, in conjunction with Highways England, is warning that rural communities in the county still face being cut off by the snow.

“A spell of heavy snow is possible during Sunday,” a Met Office spokesman said. “This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

“Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off.”

Following a spate of incidents on Saturday, police in Lancashire have warned motorists to think twice before they get behind the wheel.

Lancashire Road Police took to Twitter to warn motorists of hazardous conditions after a car crashed into the central reservation of the M6 near Bamber Bridge, resulting in two lanes being closed on Saturday morning.

They said: “Please drive to the conditions...Slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes. Don’t use lanes with a X above them...Thankfully no serious injuries.”

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

The wintery blizzards, which started in the early hours of Saturday morning, saw Chorley FC cancel its home fixture due to a frozen pitch and snowed-in terraces.