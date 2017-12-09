WEATHER WARNING: Lancashire forecast downgraded - but residents could be still be ‘cut off’

We were warned Snowmageddon was on its way to Lancashire.

But the Met Office has now revised its predictions of heavy snow affecting Lancashire on Sunday.

Although a yellow warning is still in force for both Saturday and Sunday, forecasters have dampened earlier warnings.

However, the Met Office is still warning rural communities in the county still face being cut off by the snow.

“A spell of heavy snow is possible during Sunday,” a Met Office spokesman said. “This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

“Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off.”

On Saturday wintery conditions caused a number of problems across Lancashire.

Snow began to fall in parts of the county overnight and the M6 near Bamber Bridge was closed following an accident in snowy conditions at around 9am on Saturday morning.

Chorley FC also cancelled its game due to a frozen pitch.

Police in Lancashire have warned motorists to think twice before they get behind the wheel.

Lancashire Road Police took to twitter to warn motorists of hazardous conditions after a single car crash on the M6 near Bamber Bridge closed two lanes on Saturday morning.

They said: “Please drive to the conditions... Slow down, extend following distance, use dipped headlights and be very careful on snow covered lanes. Don’t use lanes with a ❌ above them... Thankfully no serious injuries.”

Phil Stockford, emergency planning manager at Highways England, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”