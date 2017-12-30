Weather warning as Storm Dylan nears

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds on New Year's Eve.

Strong winds are expected in some parts of the North West as Storm Dylan hits.

Although Lancashire will escape the worst of the storm - with 80mph winds predicted for southern England - it will still be windy.

The yellow warning covers the northern part of the county, including the area around Lancaster and Carnforth, and Cumbria.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some very strong winds are possible across Northern Ireland and then southern Scotland and the far north of England on New Year's Eve.

"There is a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, with the potential for injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

"Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal areas could also be a hazard. Longer journey times or cancellations are possible as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected with the chance that some roads and bridges could close. Powers cuts may occur and other services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected."