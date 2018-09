Weather forecast for the week ahead: What to expect in Preston over the next six days

Will the weather this week be cold and miserable or sunny and warm? Here’s the weather forecast for Preston over the next six days.

In general, temperatures will fluctuate between 13-17C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.

Tuesday September 25

Highs of 15C

Lows of 12C

Sunny and bright during the morning, with sunny intervals throughout the afternoon into early evening. Maximum temperature of 15C.

Wednesday September 26

Highs of 16C

Lows of 12C

Wednesday is set to be warmer, with a peak temperature of 16C. However, it is set to be overcast throughout the day, with a slight chance of rain at around 10am and temperatures beginning to cool after 7pm.

Thursday September 27

Highs of 17C

Lows of 10C

Thursday will be slightly warmer, with a peak temperature of 17C and bright sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will begin to cool after 7pm.

Friday September 28

Highs of 14°C

Lows of 6°C

Friday will see a dip in temperatures, cooling to around 14C. However, the day is set to see a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud, with temperatures dipping after 7pm.

Saturday September 29

Highs of 13C

Lows of 9C

Saturday is set to see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

Sunday September 30

Highs of 14C

Lows of 6C

Sunday is set to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 14C. The temperature will begin to cool at around 7pm.