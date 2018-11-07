We will never forget them - Garstang pays tribute ahead of Armistice centenary

The citizens of Garstang and surrounding villages have put in a massive community effort to ensure this Remembrance Day will be extra special.

Tributes to the fallen have appeared in Garstang streets and at village memorials over the past few days.

Community team work - preparing the poppy tributes

From a trail of poppies at Calder Vale, to the decorated Garstang Market Cross, the displays thoughtfully mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Shopkeeper and Garstang’s Royal British Legion chairman, David Brewin from Sweets, has placed huge poppies on bollards around Garstang town centre.

Meanwhile a First World War ‘Thank You’ street party for veterans has also been organised by Garstang Royal British Legion.

It will be held at Garstang Golf Club, with food served by local cadets.

The memorial at Calder Vale has been decorated with a river of poppies in advance of Remembrance Day

The event will be attended by Mayor Coun Leah Hynes.

Dedicated crafters have knitted and crocheted more than 800 poppies and attached them to a net which has been placed in tribute on the Market Cross.

Garstang and District Heritage Society’s district Poppy Trail provides a permanent reminder of those who gave their lives.

Meanwhile pupils at three Garstang schools are learning about the part played by brave local servicemen during the First World War.

Copies of the local history book ‘Garstang’s Great War Heroes’ have now been given free of charge to pupils at Garstang Community Primary School, St Thomas’ CE Primary and SS Mary and Michael’s Catholic Primary, Bonds.

These lie within the boundaries of the area drawn up by the Garstang and Lower Barnacre War Memorial Committee in the early 1920s.

Stephanie Reeves, head of Garstang Community Primary School, held a Remembrance themes assembly at the school this week and thanked Garstang Historical Society and co-authors Paul Smith and Anthony Coppin for the books donation.

• Garstang Remembrance parade assembles on Sunday at 9am on the High Street car park and proceeds to St Thomas’s for a 9.30am service. Wreaths will be laid at the war memorial at 11am. In the evening the Town Council’s Remembrance event 'Battle’s O’er' starts at 6pm at the Market Cross.The lighting of a beacon for peace is at 7pm.

