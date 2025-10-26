We know things are tight for everyone - owner of Preston pet store Nature's Pets Ltd plea to customers
Nature's Pets Ltd, based at Unit 33 Old Mill Industrial Estate, is a small business specialising in all things natural for pets at low cost.
Explaining what it takes to stay open, a spokesperson for the business said that they understood why some businesses had to make the decision to move online as running a physical shop is expensive.
Issuing a plea via social media for customers to continue shopping locally, they said: “Recently a couple of local shops have moved to online only - and we completely understand why.
“Running a physical shop is expensive! It costs us around £2,500 every month just to keep our doors open, before we even factor in stock, card fees or the extras that make the shop what it is.
“We love being here - seeing your dogs, catching up with you, and being part of such a supportive community. It’s what makes all the hard work worthwhile.”
They added: “That said, we know things are tight for everyone right now…and that includes us too.
“Every visit, every order, and every recommendation plays a huge part in helping us stay open and serve our community.
“Thank you being part of our journey and for continuing to support - All Things Natural.”