The owner of a Preston pet store has issued a plea to customers so it can stay open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nature's Pets Ltd, based at Unit 33 Old Mill Industrial Estate, is a small business specialising in all things natural for pets at low cost.

Staff at Nature's Pets Ltd in Preston are urging customers to continue using their services to help keep them open and serving the local community | Nature's Pets Ltd

Explaining what it takes to stay open, a spokesperson for the business said that they understood why some businesses had to make the decision to move online as running a physical shop is expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issuing a plea via social media for customers to continue shopping locally, they said: “Recently a couple of local shops have moved to online only - and we completely understand why.

“Running a physical shop is expensive! It costs us around £2,500 every month just to keep our doors open, before we even factor in stock, card fees or the extras that make the shop what it is.

“We love being here - seeing your dogs, catching up with you, and being part of such a supportive community. It’s what makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Read More We desperately need people to help our animals - RSPCA needs Lancastrians for new job roles

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nature's Pets Ltd, based at Unit 33 Old Mill Industrial Estate, is a small business specialising in all things natural for pets at low cost. | Nature's Pets Ltd

They added: “That said, we know things are tight for everyone right now…and that includes us too.

“Every visit, every order, and every recommendation plays a huge part in helping us stay open and serve our community.

“Thank you being part of our journey and for continuing to support - All Things Natural.”