“We just don’t know what happened” are the heartbreaking words from distraught loved ones who are demanding answers after a Lancashire couple mysteriously died a day apart on holiday.

David Kay, 71, a retired local government officer from Morecambe who was a keen sports fan, flew off with partner Janina Acres looking for some rest and recreation in the sunshine resort of Marmaris.

But the break turned to horror as relatives heard of their fate, with no clue as to what actually happened to them.

The couple’s bodies have since been returned to the UK – David’s after his brother paid more than £3,000 for him to be repatriated and Janina’s after a Just Giving appeal – and their funerals have taken place.

However, no cause of death has been recorded and their nearest and dearest are asking ‘What Happened?’.

Broken and demanding answers, David’s brother Alan said: “David had had four cancer operations over the years but he was fit and really looking forward to the holiday.

“He was well travelled and had been all over watching race meetings and other sports events. He was booked on a trip to Australia later this year to see England in the Ashes.

“We just don’t now what happened and there has been very little information coming through.”

“As far as we understand it, Janina was admitted to hospital over there but we are not sure what for.

He added: “The first we knew was when we got a message from David asking my wife Dorothy and I to go to his house and get his bank details, we presumed for Janina’s hospital stay, as they weren’t insured.

“We did that, but the next we heard was that David had died, and that was through a third party – Janina’s next of kin after her death – although we were listed in his passport as his next of kin.

“Imagine the shock of hearing that news.

“We tried to get answers, through the embassy and the police but we are still in the dark. I paid for the repatriation and we had the funeral in Lancaster but there is still so much we don’t know.”

Alan said it is understood that Janina, who had been friends with David for more than 25 years, died at the hotel the previous day following her hospital visit.

David’s funeral was held at Lancaster Crematorium on August 26 and Janina’s was at the same venue on September 4 following a Just Giving campaign to fund bringing her body home which raised more than £6,200.

Alan says the Turkish authorities have not been forthcoming with information relating to the causes of death and inquiries are still ongoing, with the family liaising with police officers at Lancaster.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancashire Constabulary is not investigating the tragic deaths of David Kay and Janina Acres as we do not have jurisdiction to do so.

"However, we are supporting his majesty’s coroner with enquiries to establish details regarding the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the Lancashire Coroner added: “We can confirm that these deaths have been referred to the coroner, and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man and woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”