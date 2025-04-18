Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique pet food shop that was borne from a horrible loss is flourishing - with a host of awards under its belt and plans for expansion.

Nature’s Pets Ltd opened in Old Mill Industrial Estate, Bamber Bridge, in August 2023, having previously been run out of the bedroom of owners Louise and Becky Brindle-Rhodes.

All products sold in the shop and from their online account are 100 per cent natural from raw food to natural treats and supplements - something Louise believes is not offered anywhere else locally.

Now they’re attracting customers from across the country - with people driving from as far away as the Lake District to collect supplies and discuss diets. They’ve even picked up a host of top industry awards and are looking for bigger premises.

Background

It all began out of tragedy, when the couple had to put their two-year-old Sprocker Spaniel Archie to sleep, after he began to suffer from a range of joint problems at only one year old. Louise said: “Sadly it was kinder to let him pass. But throughout his short life, we tried to do our very best, and this meant looking at all the things that could help him, on top of medication. I’m a bit of a bugger for research and going down rabbit holes, so I ended up doing a lot of research on food and nutrition. So much so, that friends started to ask for advice for their pets.”

She said she learned that many pet shops and supermarkets sell food and treats that is brought in from places like India, and goes through an ionizing radiation process to kill harmful bacteria and parasites - but also loses a lot of goodness.

Eventually, Louise decided to leave her job in the energy industry and concerntrate on launching Natures Pets in November 2022, carefully checking every supplier and product is 100 per cent natural and ethical. She said: “The role I was in before paid the bills, but this is a passion. I’m working longer hours and checking my emails at 10pm, but I enjoy what I do and I’m making a difference.”

Louise Brindle-Rhodes of Nature's Pets Ltd | submit

“Rubbish business owners”

Louise says she and Becky are “actually rubbish business owners, because we don’t let people buy something that isn’t right for them”. She said that she’s keen to educate on diets, and is a huge advocate of raw diets - as long as it’s responsible and balanced.

She said: “I’ve always said I’m not a qualified nutritionalist or vet, I’m simply offering my own advice from lots of research, but we do now have vets sending people to us, which is a huge compliment. Feeding a raw diet correctly can be expensive and not as convenient, but you can massively see the benefits. You get less poo, the animal’s energy levels are boosted and controlled, not frantic, they have better skin, coat, oral hygiene, and smell.”

Awards

In the past few weeks, Nature’s Pets have won a host of awards, a testiment to the dedication of Louise and Becky. They include:

- Award of Excellence for 100% Natural Products For Dogs 2025

- Best Natural Pet Products Retailer 2025 - Lancashire

- Excellence Award for Raw Feeding Advice 2025

They are also Northern Region finalists for the Animal Star Awards in the Best Pet Related Business category and Pet Food Supplier/Manufacturer of the Year. Louise has also been nominated for the She Inspires Women in Business Awards 2025.