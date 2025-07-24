The owners of a Spanish and Mexican restaurant in Lancashire have given a hilarious comeback to a Tripadvisor 'reviewer' who rated their overall experience as two stars out of a possible five.

The ‘reviewer’ who goes by the name of TheRealHG from Burnley claimed to have visited The Wellsprings restaurant situated on the legendary Pendle Hill, on a Thursday afternoon to find it had ‘gone downhill’.

The negative review was called out by the owners of the business

The post regarding the business which boasts a positive 4.8 star rating on Tripadvisor read: “Wellsprings used to be a firm favourite to visit for lunch but things have sadly gone downhill.

“The waiting time I experienced last month for my meal here was almost 2 hours for a 2 course meal during a quiet Thursday afternoon.

“Food is not as a good as it once was and is certainly not reflected in the pricing anymore. I will not be returning here for sometime.”

The owners of the popular restaurant were quick to clap back at the 'reviewer'

However, the reviewer was quickly called out by the owners who hilariously clapped back that the restaurant was not open on a Thursday afternoon.

Responding, the said: “I don't know where you have been but we are not open Thursday afternoon.”

The funny comeback prompted their followers to get in on the joke with one saying, “Considering it isn’t open Thursday afternoon, waiting 2 hours for a 2 course meal is amazing service! Well done Wellspring”, while another added, “No wonder they were waiting so long!!”