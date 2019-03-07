'We are staying in Preston' say bar operators as building goes up for sale.

Have your say

A well-known Preston cocktail bar and neighbouring wine bar are up for sale.

But the operators of Kuckoo in Fox Street have stressed it is business as usual.

Kuckoo's Richard Powell said the building's owners had put the property on the market freehold - but not the business.

"We are staying in Preston," he said.

"This was our first one and we love Preston.

"We have no intention of going anywhere."

Kuckoo now has bars in Preston, Chester, Sheffield and Knutsford.

Kuckoo in Fox Street is being marketed by commercial specialists Fleurets at £225,000 freehold.

And the adjacent former Fox and Grapes is being advertised at £140,000.

The Kuckoo sale includes four-bed private accommodation and the business is said to be yielding £34,876 per annum.

The property consists of a three storey terrace property with brick elevations beneath a pitched slate roof.

Ther​​e is a single storey flat roof addition to the rear.

The ground floor is an open plan trading area with tiled floor.

There are two raised seating areas containing circular bays of fixed vinyl seating, together with fixed vinyl seating to the rear.

There is also a servery and customer toilets.

The first and second floor are for private accommodation and there is a basement beer cellar and boiler room.

The Fox and Grapes is currently closed and includes a three-bedroom private flat.

It has previously traded as the Beachcomber and most recently, as Barcadium.

The property also consists of a three storey terrace property.

The ground floor is an open plan trading area with private accomodation on the first and second floors and a basement beer cellar, store room, and boiler room.