Watch the moment missing dog Olly is reunited with owners following car crash

A dog that ran off from the scene of a car crash has been reunited with his relieved owner.

On Sunday Olly the Beagle ran off from Preston New Road at Clifton, between Preston and Freckleton, after owner Vanessa Whiles was involved in a car crash.

Olly back with owner Vanessa

Vanessa, who suffered a broken wrist in the smash, was desperate to locate two-and-a-half-year-old Olly with appeals to find the pup going viral on social media.

Speaking about the crash, Vanessa, a critical care staff nurse at Royal Preston Hospital, explained: “Someone tried to help me get out. The man grabbed Olly with his lead but he got free.

"The man tried to go after him but he just legged it really round the Clifton area.

"I can’t have children. I’m so close to him. He’s my baby."

Iain's Beagle, Holly, helped find Olly

This morning Olly was found thanks to Good Samaritan Iain Greeley.

Iain, managing director at Leyland-based SafeChoice Packaging Ltd, took the morning off work to go exploring to find Olly with his own Beagle, five-year-old Holly, after seeing the Post's appeal to find the dog.

He drove up to Clifton from his home in Chorley with Holly.

Missing Beagle Olly has been reunited with his owners

After an hour and a half he told the Post how Holly and Olly started howling to each other and soon enough he found the lost pup near to Clifton Hall.

Iain said: "I'm a Beagle owner myself; I hope the same would be done for me.

"He was a little bit timid like you'd expect but I brought some biscuits with me as I knew he'd be hungry. I just stayed with him until his owners arrived.

"My own disappeared once, only for 40 minutes, and that was bad enough."

Vanessa told the Post: "When he heard my voice he was trying to get to me. He wouldn't go [to Iain] because he was frightened.

"I'm so relieved."