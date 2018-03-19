WATCH: St Patrick's fun with St Catherine's Hospice in Lostock Hall

People danced the night away and enjoyed a hearty Irish stew at The Mill’s St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh.

Folk band Kitty Hawk played upbeat tunes as more than 30 guests danced traditional steps at the café and community hub in St Catherine’s Park, Lostock Hall.

Lucia Maguire takes to the floor

Proceeds from the event will go towards funding the specialist palliative and end-of-life care provided by St Catherine’s Hospice.

Nicola Hanmer, commercial catering manager at St Catherine’s Hospice and The Mill, said: “This is the second time we’ve held a St Patrick’s Day Ceilidh at The Mill and it was a fantastic occasion with great music and dancing, and of course fantastic food!

“Our themed evenings are increasingly popular and are often sold out – upcoming events include a British Evening, French Classics, a Game and Lancashire Delicacies Evening, seafood, and more.

“It’s a wonderful way for our communities to come together and enjoy a fun night out, all whilst raising vital funds for the important work of St Catherine’s, helping us to continue caring for patients and supporting their loved ones at the hospice and in their own homes.”

Folk band Kitty Hawk

To find out more about The Mill’s upcoming events, including a special Gin Tasting and a new Spanish themed night with dancing, tapas and sangria in the St Catherine’s summer marquee, as well as an Oktoberfest World Beer Evening later this year, visit http://www.stcatherines.co.uk or follow the café on Facebook @themillstcatherinespark.

Guests having fun at St Catherine's Hospice's ceilidh

