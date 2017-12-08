WATCH: Smiles all around as the Duchess of Cornwall takes a tour of Preston's Emmaus Megastore

The Duchess of Cornwall spoke to volunteers, school children, and Christmas choir singers when she visited Emmaus at its megastore in Preston.

Camilla was greeted with a flurry of bouquets and welcoming handshakes, including from the Mayor and Mayoress of Preston.

The Duchess of Cornwall with Emmaus volunteers and companions. Photo: Neil Cross.

Her Royal Highness toured the Megastore where she chatted freely with the 'companions' who make up Emmaus' communities; set-ups that provide a home and meaningful work to people who have experienced homelessness and social exclusion.

Members of Emmaus' Burnley, Merseyside, Mossley, and Bolton branches were also present to have a natter with the Duchess.

Camilla, who is a patron of Emmaus, was introduced to Karen Wallis, Support Manager at Emmaus Preston, who has turned her life around after spending time in prison and being homeless.

Karen said: "Camilla was lovely and so down to earth.

Camilla scouting the fine dining sets available for purchase at the megastore. Photo: Neil Cross.

"She bought a jug and some Christmas reindeer figures from the Emmaus Merseyside stall. She talks to you on a really down to earth level."

As well as Karen, Camilla sat down with six-year-old Lee Hitchon, who in fact runs the school council at Ribbleton Avenue Infants School. Lee was invited to the visit by Emmaus for his efforts behind the school contributing to the megastore.

Miss Kitts, who is also on the school council at Ribbleton Avenue Infant School, said: “We spoke about Lee’s role on the school council. Lee said that his main priority is my job so I can sit back and have a cup of tea!

“Lee runs the school council and does it very well."

Her Royal Highness leaving the Emmaus Megastore.

Crowds were entertained by a number of Christmas songs, sang by a Christmas choir made up of Emmaus companions.

As Camilla left, she said: "I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas."