WATCH: Shaun Gash to ride off road wheelchair up Ben Nevis for Hoghton charity George's Legacy

A man who was left partially paralysed after a car accident 27 years ago is preparing to wheel up Ben Nevis in support of bereaved parents.

Shaun Gash, during last year's climb up Mount Kilimanjaro

Motivational speaker Shaun Gash will ride up Ben Nevis in his RGK off road wheelchair on June 9 to raise funds for George’s Legacy, set up by Gillian Hinds, from Hoghton, in 2015 in honour of her son, who died just a few days after he was born in 1997.

His twin, Thomas, survived and he will mark his 21st birthday in July.

The appeal supports parents that have lost a baby, helping with photographs, dressing the baby, funeral arrangements and emotional support.

Shaun, a dad-of-three from Lancaster, who was paralysed from his chest down following a car accident in 1991, will be supported by Team No Fear on Wheels and Team Easy.

He said: “I heard about the charity as a friend of mine, Suzi Casey, makes the dresses for the appeal and I wanted to continue to support an amazing cause.

“I supported George’s Legacy last year as part of my Lands End to John O’Groats wheelchair push.”

The 47-year-old will also be raising funds for other charities, including Help for Heroes, Calvert Trust and Back Up Trust.

Following his accident 27 years ago, Shaun has been determined to pursue his dreams.

He is the first wheelchair adaptive athlete to have competed in two UK Obstacle Course Racing Championships and was the first paraplegic to attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro following the Rongai Route, reaching 16,700 feet before having to evacuate.

He has also sky dived at 15,000 feet and completed a Lands End to John O’Groats wheelchair push to raise funds for various charities.

Using his experiences to give motivational talks, he added: “Another mountain and another quest to show there are no barriers.

“Always believe. There is a saying ‘if life gives you lemons, make lemonade,’ turn something bitter into something sweet.”

To sponsor Shaun, visit http://www.gofundme.com/rgk-no-fear-on-wheels-ben-nevis