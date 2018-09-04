WATCH: Rosie Huckle personal stylist launches new book, Find Your Style, Find Your Confidence

Being a guinea pig has turned into a successful career for Rosie Huckle.

The 49-year-old launched her own personal styling business six years ago after she agreed to let a work friend’s wife give her advice on clothes and make-up.

Rosie Huckle

The advice she was given had given her such a boost, she realised she wanted to do the same for other women.

Rosie, of New Longton, says: “I struggled to understand what suited me. I had acne from an early age to my 30s and it knocked my confidence. My way round it was to wear a lot of make-up but I struggled to dress for my body shape.

“A work colleague’s wife was offering personal styling and she needed a guinea pig. After I had seen her, I fell in love with the idea and I looked into it. I began training with Colour Me Beautiful and never looked back.”

Rosie began building up her business at weekends, whilst working full time in IT with retail and distribution companies.

Rosie Huckle with her new book

And then it took a life of its own.

She adds: “It was scary leaving my job, I started off just doing weekends to see if I wanted to do it as a business.

“I fell in love with it and I began cutting back on my IT work and focusing on styling.

Rosie Huckle

“I loved the work I was

doing but I didn’t want to be doing it forever. I wanted to do something that was different and more rewarding.

“I was in my late 30s/ early 40s and was looking for something different to do.

“That resonates with the ladies I work with. I see a lot of ladies who are 35 to 65 and have experienced a change in their life, whether it be divorce, illness or their children have left home.

“They are struggling to understand how to dress and can feel overwhelmed as they don’t know what suits them. This can knock their confidence.

“I work on colour and style with the women so they know what clothes will flatter them.

“I go through their wardrobe and do personal shopping so they now have a new set of clothes they love to wear, which increases their confidence. This then has a knock-on effect on other parts of their lives.

“I operate from my home in New Longton as it is more personal. It also makes my clients feel more comfortable when I go into their homes to sort their wardrobe out.”

Rosie adds she would describe her style as ‘classic’ and ‘corporate.’

She says: “It has come from a lot of years working in the corporate field, being suited and booted but as I have got older I have experimented with different styles and colours.

“When I did my training I bought clothes in my colour and style but I still had items in my wardrobe I didn’t wear. I worked out what types of clothes I really like to wear, for example I know I don’t like patterns, as I prefer classic styles.”

With six years of experience behind her, Rosie felt it was time to put her expertise all in one digestible place and has published a book – Find Your Style, Find Your Confidence.

She adds: “I explain how understanding our colour and style can have a knock-on effect on your life.

“I want to dispel myths that shopping would be easier if their body shape was different. I don’t care what your body shape is or what size you are – you are amazing. There is no such thing as a standard size. It is about what suits you and what works for you.

“I give tips on how to find the right style and colours that suit you.

“People wrongly think styling is just for celebrities, or special events, rather about helping somebody in their everyday life feel more confident. They think I am like Gok Wan, but I am not. I get to meet incredible ladies. It is a privilege to spend time with them and get to know them and then watch them grow and develop. I get a lot of testimonials from women saying they love their new look and their confidence has grown.”

For more information visit http://www.rosiehuckle.com/