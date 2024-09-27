Watch out for the Woof Truck Bike! I've started a mobile dog treat firm in Blackpool after giving up carer job
Watch out for Scott Knighton and the Woof Truck Bike as he tours Blackpool’s Stanley Park and Promenade looking for hungry pups to enjoy his variety of dog treats.
The 30-year-old has scoured the UK looking for the best quality dog treats to sell to dog walkers in the town.
Mr Knighton said: “I was a full time carer for 10 years and the person I care for struggles with her mental health so we got a dog and I got really attached to the dog in the end.
“I was looking to buy dog treats and all I could find was wet dog food and I couldn’t find anything like our biscuits and cakes. So, I scoured the UK and I ended up finding absolutely loads of different stuff that is not available in Blackpool so I decided to launch the Woof Truck Bike.”
Mr Knighton will be selling a wide range of dog friendly foods from his stretched beach cruiser bike including doughnuts which are being called woof-nuts and dog friendly Oreos which will be called paw-roes, waffles, ice cream and and even dog tea, perfect for your furry friends.
Mr Knighton has been a live-in carer for the last 10 years for a girl who has multiple health problems and has had to under-go numerous surgeries. After struggling to find support in Solihull in Birmingham they both moved to Blackpool where they were able to receive more support and Mr Knighton was free to start working on his own business, the Woof Truck.
Mr Knighton: “We have got over a thousand followers on Tik Tok for the Woof Truck in one week. We have sourced the dog treats from all over the UK and we are only selecting the best products.
“We are hoping to offer our products to vets, breeders, dog walkers, groomers, dog boarding any dog related businesses in Blackpool we are going to see if they want to buy any and if they do the option is there they can sell them themselves.”
Mr Knighton’s Brazilian stretched beach cruiser from the early 2000s has been customised and designed by local Blackpool graffiti artist Graffiti Pro.
He also has plans to livestream on social media him going around Blackpool selling the dog treats and is hoping to collaborate with local businesses as well.
