Watch out for the Woof Truck Bike! I've started a mobile dog treat firm in Blackpool after giving up carer job

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:54 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 14:55 BST
A Blackpool man has given up is job as a carer to run a mobile dog treat business in Blackpool.

Watch out for Scott Knighton and the Woof Truck Bike as he tours Blackpool’s Stanley Park and Promenade looking for hungry pups to enjoy his variety of dog treats.

The 30-year-old has scoured the UK looking for the best quality dog treats to sell to dog walkers in the town.

Dog BiscuitsDog Biscuits
Dog Biscuits | Scot Knighton

Mr Knighton said: “I was a full time carer for 10 years and the person I care for struggles with her mental health so we got a dog and I got really attached to the dog in the end.

“I was looking to buy dog treats and all I could find was wet dog food and I couldn’t find anything like our biscuits and cakes. So, I scoured the UK and I ended up finding absolutely loads of different stuff that is not available in Blackpool so I decided to launch the Woof Truck Bike.”

This is the dog called that Mr Knighton and the woman he cares for got to help her with her mental health.This is the dog called that Mr Knighton and the woman he cares for got to help her with her mental health.
This is the dog called that Mr Knighton and the woman he cares for got to help her with her mental health. | Scot Knighton

Mr Knighton will be selling a wide range of dog friendly foods from his stretched beach cruiser bike including doughnuts which are being called woof-nuts and dog friendly Oreos which will be called paw-roes, waffles, ice cream and and even dog tea, perfect for your furry friends.

Scot Knighton and the Woof Truck Bike and treatsScot Knighton and the Woof Truck Bike and treats
Scot Knighton and the Woof Truck Bike and treats | Scot Knighton

Mr Knighton has been a live-in carer for the last 10 years for a girl who has multiple health problems and has had to under-go numerous surgeries. After struggling to find support in Solihull in Birmingham they both moved to Blackpool where they were able to receive more support and Mr Knighton was free to start working on his own business, the Woof Truck.

The bike that Mr Knighton will be selling his dog products from.The bike that Mr Knighton will be selling his dog products from.
The bike that Mr Knighton will be selling his dog products from. | Scot Knighton

Mr Knighton: “We have got over a thousand followers on Tik Tok for the Woof Truck in one week. We have sourced the dog treats from all over the UK and we are only selecting the best products.

“We are hoping to offer our products to vets, breeders, dog walkers, groomers, dog boarding any dog related businesses in Blackpool we are going to see if they want to buy any and if they do the option is there they can sell them themselves.”

Mr Knighton’s Brazilian stretched beach cruiser from the early 2000s has been customised and designed by local Blackpool graffiti artist Graffiti Pro.

He also has plans to livestream on social media him going around Blackpool selling the dog treats and is hoping to collaborate with local businesses as well.

