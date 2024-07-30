Watch Morris Quality Bakers in Chorley play pass the baquette in video to show support for Olympians
Morris Quality Bakers, at Baker Street, Coppull, decided to make a ‘cheeky’ video with owner Henry Morris and some of his staff members.
The family-run bakery which is owned by Henry and his wife Christine and their three daughters, has been trading for over 100 years serving up an array of delicacies such as traybakes, cakes, breakfast muffins, breads such as ciabatta and of course the French baguette.
A spokesperson for the company said it was only recently they decided to venture down the social media trail.
They said: “It was one of their daughters - Kathryn Locke who came up with the idea to do something on the Olympics as it has only just started.
“It’s a cheeky video which we completed in about two days.
“The video is our second and the first that owner Henry has taken part in.”
“We just wanted to show our support to Team GB.
“Come on Great Britain!”
The video, which was filmed, inside and outside of the bakery, shows Henry and his staff members with the numbers 1912 on the back of their uniforms - a nod to when the business was established, running towards each other to pass the baguette baton.
The bread is then rushed outside and finally passed to a courier on a bike who rides off into the sunset with it.
The video signs off with a good luck Team GB message from the team.
Team GB picked up six medals, including two gold yesterday across swimming - with British diver Tom Daley winning a silver medal.
