WATCH: Lostock Hall Memorial Band members cycle 189 miles to fund national competition trip

Two musical maestros are scouting their competition grounds in a unique way - by cycling almost 200 miles to help fund their trip to the national finals.

Lostock Hall Memorial Bands musical director Josh Hughes (left) and bass player Glen Tomlinson cycled 189 miles from their band room to Cheltenham Race Course

Lostock Hall Memorial Band’s musical director Josh Hughes and bass player Glen Tomlinson cycled 189 miles from their band room to Cheltenham Race Course where the band will compete in the National 4th Section Finals on September 15.

Through sponsorship they raised £1,200 which will fund expenses for their competition trip next month.

Josh said: “Over the years, although music has played a big part in my life, fitness definitely hasn’t.

Lostock Hall Memorial Bands musical director Josh Hughes (left) and bass player Glen Tomlinsonat Chester Cathedral

“But true to my word, when I said back in February that if the band got to the National Finals I would complete a sponsored cycle to Cheltenham and I have done it.”

Band member Cathryn Hurst added: “Everyone at Lostock Hall Memorial Band is really proud of both Josh and Glen.

“Josh only actually purchased a bike in early June and the band voiced their concerns about his lack of training, but he wasn’t for going back on his word.”

“Early into the 87 miles Josh did fall off his bike close in St Helens, but it was Glen to the rescue and with a quick fix of the gears he was back on the road ready for their overnight stay in Chester.

“They headed towards Telford with fish and chips at the foot of the iconic Ironbridge Gorge and the duo had reached Bridgenorth and completed another 47 miles, with the final stop of the day being Kidderminster. Josh fell off again. But he continued to smile and was determined to complete his challenge and wasn’t too be defeated.

“For their final day, they set off arriving at Worcester Cathedral at noon and finally reached their destination Cheltenham Race Course in the evening.”

