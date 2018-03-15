WATCH: Is this the best protest dance at Lancaster University?

Have your say

People taking part in a strike action at Lancaster University decided to take a little dance break.

The video, posted on Twitter by Maria Piacentini, shows strikers dancing to atomic bass in the picket line and has been viewed by hundreds of people.

The national strike is now in its fourth week and has seen classes being cancelled in over 60 universities, including Lancaster.

The strike action began over planned changes to pensions, which the University and College Union (UCU) said could mean a £10,000 per year reduction in retirement income.

