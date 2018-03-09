WATCH: Guild Wheel route chosen to honour Ben Ashworth in Preston

The family of cancer campaigner Ben Ashworth is one step closer to having part of the Guild Wheel dedicated to him.

Ben’s wife, Louise, has been on a site visit with members of Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council to discuss potential routes for the honour.

After careful consideration, Louise has chosen the section from the bridge at the entrance of Avenham Park by the Continental pub, along the River Ribble, towards the docks.

The dedication is expected to take place in July to mark Ben’s first anniversary.

The 34-year-old, of Broadgate, said: “This was always going to happen and Preston City Council and Lancashire County Council have been in full support, which is wonderful.

“This isn’t going to be called Ben Ashworth Way. Instead, the sign will say ‘this section of the Guild Wheel is dedicated to the memory of Ben Ashworth.’

“At the moment we are looking at starting after Mike Atkins Way by the Avenham Park entrance at the Continental and the route will go towards the docks, following the river, which was where Ben liked to run with his friends. It is the perfect route for him.

“A few people wanted the route to be through the park, but that is for Mike Atkins, who helped to devise the Guild Wheel, and died of cancer. I know Ben would often pay his respects to him when passing that route.

“We are hoping to create a proper site by the river, rather than just a sign, so it is a more definite place to go to.

“I think it is really lovely. I am pleased he will be remembered and he would be humbled by it. It will also be a place that could inspire others to take up exercise and raise more awareness of the Guild Wheel and its use.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has been in support of this from the beginning and also both councils for their backing.”

The notion to dedicate a section of the Guild Wheel to Ben came just days after he died of bowel cancer aged 38 last July.

Following his diagnosis, the father-of-three had set a target of six marathons in six months in 2014, and carried on running more than 20, raising thousands of pounds via the Ben’s Bowel Movements charity site.

As many of his challenges involved the Guild Wheel, long time friend Graham Dixon set up a petition, which Preston City Council agreed to immediately.

For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/6marathons6months/

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Lancashire has named an award for fund-raising at the inaugural Lancashire Community Heroes Awards after Ben.

Louise added: “I’m delighted that BBC Radio Lancashire, who have been incredibly supportive of Ben and his work, have decided to honour Ben with an award in his name. There’s other categories too, so have a peep and if you know someone who deserves special credit for all their hard work, why not put them forward?”