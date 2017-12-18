Warriors bring some Christmas joy

Festivities were at a high when players from Wigan Warriors visited patients at Royal Preston Hospital to spread some yuletide cheer.

The visit to Ribblesdale Ward at RPH was organised by Helen Duchamp and her father Michael Brakewell, which saw players speak to patients and hand out chocolates donated by Preston chocolatiers Beech’s.

Helen’s mother, Jill Brakewell, was a patient on the Ribblesdale ward two years ago and sadly passed away on the ward.

Helen said: “My mum Jill was a patient on the ward and the staff couldn’t have done enough for her and for us. The ward will always be a special place for us.

She added: “Mum loved Christmas and she would want us to spread some Christmas cheer on her behalf as she always worked hard to make Christmas really fun and special.”

Other treats, donated by Booths, Finch Bakery and Lisa’s Den of Cards, were also enjoyed.