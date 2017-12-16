Warning after puppy eats liquer chocolates from under Christmas tree

Dog owners have been warned to be on their guard after a puppy needed emergency treatment after wolfing down a box of festive chocs.

Suzanna Dixon was out Christmas shopping when her inquisitive young pooch, Narla, who is just nine-months-old, tore open a gift-wrapped box of liqueur chocolates that had been left under the tree at home.

Mum-of-four, Suzanna, 32, of South Shore, said: “When I walked through the door my first thought was ‘we’ve been burgled’ as there was torn up wrapping paper everywhere, but then I saw Narla with the nearly empty box of chocolates.

“I know human chocolates can be poisonous to dogs so I rang PDSA and they told me to bring her straight down.”

Vets at Blackpool PDSA Pet Hospital gave French bulldog Narla drugs to induce vomiting in a bid to flush her system of the chocolate.

PDSA vet, Terry Ogdin, said: “We estimated that Narla had eaten around 200g of chocolate, which is an extremely dangerous amount for a dog of her size.

“Thankfully she was brought in very quickly and we were able to treat her before the chocolate had a chance to digest.

“She was well enough to go home the same day with medications to help absorb any remaining chocolate, and went on to make a full recovery.”

Chocolate contains a chemical called theobromine, which is toxic to dogs. Signs your pet may have eaten chocolate can include excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhoea, a tender tummy and restlessness.

These can then progress to tremors, an abnormal heart rhythm, raised body temperature and rapid breathing.

In flat-faced breeds like Narla, which often struggle with breathing issues, these symptoms can be worse.

Suzanna said: “Not only did Narla eat a huge amount of chocolate, but they were also liqueur ones so the alcohol made it even worse.

“There won’t be any more chocolates under the Christmas tree this year and I’d urge others to ensure they don’t leave any chocolate within easy reach.”

PDSA is also warning pet owners about other festive foods that can be toxic to pets, including alcohol, grapes, sultanas, onions and

garlic.