Warning after overloaded plug socket sends fire blazing throughout family home

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a safety warning after a house in Leyland went up in flames as a result of an overloaded plug socket.

Four fire engines from Leyland were called to the property on Wade Brook Road at 3:57pm on Saturday (December 9) after an initial report of a fire involving a bedroom, where it was believed people were still in the property.

Fire service personnel were on the scene for three hours as fire fighters tackled the blaze.

The damage was severe to the entire first floor of the property with the remainder of the house being smoked damaged.

All persons in the house were found to be accounted for and no injuries were reported.

The incident is a timely reminder to residents across Lancashire to check their Christmas lights are in a fit and proper condition during the festive period and not to overload any sockets throughout their home.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "We cannot stress enough the importance of a working smoke alarm to raise the alarm early.

"In this case the property did not have smoke alarms fitted and as a result the fire was not detected as quickly as it should have been.

"This early warning not only potentially save lives but also stop extensive damage being caused to properties."

They added: "When using electrical items ensure you are in and they are not left switched on when you leave.

"Homeowners are reminded to not overload sockets or adapters and check items regularly for signs of damage."