Warmies launches Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep microwavable plush range

Three of Preston animator Nick Park’s most beloved characters have been made into the cosiest little gifts...

Warmies®, the original creators of fully heatable soft toys, have this month launched brand-new licensed collection featuring some of the UK’s most iconic animated characters from Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

Both series were created by Preston born Nick Park and have gone on to inspire many companies to create their own themed gifts- plushies just being the latest offering for fans of the shows.

The new collection brings a slice of British animation to Warmies’ award-winning range of heatable soft toys, combining familiar faces with the brand’s signature comfort and calming lavender scent.

Each plush can be warmed in the microwave, offering cosy warmth and a gentle aroma that soothes the senses.

Which characters can be bought?

Warmies® has created a Plush Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Feathers McGraw | submit

Warmies® Plush Gromit Microwavable

Description: Everyone’s favourite silent sidekick from Wallace & Gromit. Crafted in soft, comforting fabrics, Gromit’s loyal expression and huggable form make him the perfect companion for bedtime, relaxation, or simply a moment of calm.

Warmies® Plush Feathers Microwavable

Description: Inspired by the mischievous penguin in disguise from The Wrong Trousers. This collector’s character has been reimagined with Warmies’ signature plush design, equal parts adorable and iconic.

Cost: £29.99

Warmies® Plush Shaun the Sheep Microwavable

Description: Shaun is the lovable star of the hit Aardman series. With his soft, woolly texture and friendly face, Shaun offers warmth and cheer for children and adults alike, making him a woolly addition to any home.

Cost: £29.99

What else should I know?

Each plush is filled with natural flaxseed and real dried French lavender.

Warmies says this creates “a comforting, aromatic experience that soothes and relaxes, whether you’re curling up after a long day, easing winter chills, or gifting someone special a little piece of British animation history.

All the plushes can be purchased from Warmies.co.uk.

As well as being microwavable, each plushie can be placed ina freezer to provide cooling relief instead.

To clean a plushie, you must use a lightly damp cloth - do not immerse it in water.