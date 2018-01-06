'Wanted' Preston man faces court date

A Preston man sought by police whose online 'spat' with officers went viral will appear in court on Monday.

Jamie Murphy has been charged with four counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of witness intimidation, police said.

The 30-year-old, from the Trees Estate and Moor Nook areas of Ribbleton, will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 8.

Lancashire Police's original appeal for Murphy to come forward to speak to officers went viral after a profile appearing to be him became involved in a dialogue with the force's account.

In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, Sgt Hesketh of Preston Police said Jamie Murphy had been remanded in police custody until the court appearance.

He added: "I'd like to thank everyone, including the media, who shared the initial appeal."