Walkers urged to stick to paths in areas hit by moorland fires around Winter Hill and Rivington Pike

Walkers are being urged to stick to paths in areas hit by moorland fires.

Access is currently being reopened to the areas around Winter Hill and Rivington Pike following this summer's moorland fire.

However people are being warned to stay on the public paths over the moorlands to allow the damaged ground and plant life to recover.

David Goode, public rights of way manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We're continuing to work with the fire service and other partners to manage the recovery phase of the emergency incident, and are now in the process of reopening these areas.

"It’s important that people stick to the public paths for now to avoid any further damage to the environment and allow it to recover."

The fires which began on June 28 have been brought under control, and monitoring of the area by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has now been completed.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service’s area manager Simon Fryer said: “Assessment of the incident ground this morning using thermal imaging showed that there are currently no hot spots presenting a risk of further fires breaking out.

"As a result, the fire service will cease monitoring and leave the site in the hands of the landowners, who we have been working with throughout this incident.

"We ask that people take great care and are extra vigilant if visiting the area. Disposable BBQs, discarded cigarettes and even rubbish left on the ground can all start a fire. If anyone does spot a fire, they should call 999.”