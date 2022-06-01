Walker rescued after falling down cliffs at Silverdale

A spokesman for the Morecambe RNLI said on Tuesday: “Morecambe RNLI hovercraft was on a training exercise in Morecambe Bay on Tuesday, May 31 when they were called out to the incident.

“There were reports of a person fallen down cliffs near Holgates Caravan park, Silverdale.

“Whilst en route the coastguard tasked the RNLI inshore rescue lifeboat to assist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe RNLI lifeboat, coastguard and other rescue agencies went to rescue a person that had fallen off cliffs at Holgate caravan park, Silverdale.

“When crews arrived on scene they assisted the Great North Air Ambulance, North West Air Ambulance, North West Ambulance service and Coastguard Rescue teams to stabilise the casualty and transport them to the awaiting air ambulance.

“The other person injured was also taken to hospital by land ambulance.

“This was a great multi agency rescue with all teams working together to achieve the best outcome.