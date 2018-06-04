Volunteers Week: Rainbow House in Mawdesley

A conductive education centre for children with life limiting conditions is thanking its small army of volunteers as the nation celebrates National Volunteers Week.

Rose Heron, seated



Two of Rainbow House’s current volunteers are Karen Macpherson, from Chorley, and Rose Heron, from Burscough.

Karen has been both a volunteer trustee and a volunteer in the office since 2012.

Her son, Alex, 12, has been supported by Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, since he was two years old.

Alex was not breathing when he was born and suffered from oxygen starvation which lead to quadriplegic cerebral palsy, epilepsy and learning difficulties. With the help of conductive education, he has achieved so much more than he was supposed to and surprised everyone.

Karen said: “I volunteer because I want to give something back to the charity that has helped Alex and our family so much and ensure that it remains successful for all the other children who benefit as well.

“Being able to help this charity that really does change lives and help children and young people achieve their potential is really worthwhile and I hope many other people will join us.”

Rose Heron, whose career was in teaching, has been a volunteer for a year and helps on reception where she greets parents and children, answers the telephone and helps with paperwork.

She said: “I have spent my whole life working with children and I cannot see myself ever doing anything that does not involve children and offering the support they need.”

Volunteer co-ordinator, Tracy Daglish, from Whittle le Woods, is responsible for recruiting new volunteers and organising everyone to support the events and work of the charity.

She originally worked as an administrator for Rainbow House five years ago and set up Friends of Rainbow House – the first volunteer group.

Her daughter attended Rainbow House for many years and Tracy returned last year as volunteer co-ordinator.

She said: “Rainbow House is a very special place and the benefits for the children and parents are enormous as I know from my own experience.

“We are so grateful to all of our volunteers and hope that more will join us especially anyone who can help with fund raising and our special events like the Rainbow Ramble.”

Ben Blackman, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “Our thanks go to our volunteers all year round. Without their help we could not continue to deliver and expand the services we offer to support children and young people with neurological and physical conditions.”

Many of the parents whose children attend Rainbow House also help with a range of activities.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, call 01704 823276 or email t.daglish@thelegacy-rainbowhousecom or visit http://www.thelegacy-rainbowhouse.com



